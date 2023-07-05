4th of July Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will be a little more unsettled in the days ahead w/scattered storms in the forecast. Each day will have a good chance of storms, but most of the storms will be short lived with periods of sun in between. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s to near 80. On Wednesday there will be a 60% chance of storms w/highs in the low 90s. Feels like temps will be 100-105. The rain chances will stay between 50-70% thru the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 70s.

No activity is expected to develop in the Atlantic for the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

