4th of July Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will be a little more unsettled in the days ahead w/scattered storms in the forecast. Each day will have a good chance of storms, but most of the storms will be short lived with periods of sun in between. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s to near 80. On Wednesday there will be a 60% chance of storms w/highs in the low 90s. Feels like temps will be 100-105. The rain chances will stay between 50-70% thru the weekend with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 70s.

No activity is expected to develop in the Atlantic for the next week.

