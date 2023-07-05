Beachgoers celebrate July 4th at M.B Miller County Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of people gathered at M.B Miller City Pier in Panama City Beach to celebrate Independence Day.

For some people, the Fourth of July Shenanigans start at night, but for others, it’s an all-day affair. Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. the city kicked off a fireworks show.

Bay County resident Anthony Ruiz arrived at the Pier early to make sure he and his friends got front-row seats to the night sky show.

“I feel like we got a pretty good spot. We’ve been beaching pretty much all day,” Ruiz said. “We came here at three and we intend to stay all night long, so we cannot wait to see everything.”

Michael Poulson is a local barber at Fade Away Vasquez Barbershop. He says his favorite part about the 4th of July is the food, fireworks and meeting new people.

“If you just look behind me look at the water. I’m (originally) from Louisiana and yes shout out to all my Louisiana people but the water is brown there it’s blue out here you know white sand you know things like that you can’t beat it,” Poulson said. “When the sun drops, and the fireworks go up it’s going to be a whole other level to this so it’s going to be very enjoyable it’s for all people from all walks of life.”

The beach celebration was not only for locals. People from near and far went out to the beach to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

James Harris and his family traveled from Alabama to spend the 4th at the world’s most beautiful beaches.

“It’s a fun place, it’s a vibe,” said Harris. “We love coming out here and playing in the ocean.”

He says his favorite part about the holiday is the patriotism.

“The colors most definitely everybody wearing the colors it’s nice, it’s cool,” he said.

Members of the Panama City Beach Police Department were also out ensuring large crowds were under control and visitors and locals were safe.

PCBPD Police Chief J.R. Talamantez says one way they are doing that is by having several officers managing traffic flow.

“Anytime we have a big influx of people we put more officers on the streets at the busiest times of the day and we provide strategic planning for all of them to ensure that not only their duties are being taken care of but also the needs of the citizens are being taken care of,” he said.

The police chief also recommends that all beachgoers drink tons of fluids while out in the heat.

“While you’re out there remember to hydrate if you’re going to consume alcohol do it responsibly understand that does dehydrate you,” Talamantez said. “We had a lot of heat-related calls so try to find some shade, cool down from time to time, get some air conditioning if you can periodically, and enjoy your time here in Panama City Beach.”

