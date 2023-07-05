Cameron Keys commits to Missouri, his head coach at Mosley talks about its effects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A big decision is now behind Mosley senior to be Cameron Keys, who’s been recruited by several Division One football programs over the last several months. The Dolphins six-foot cornerback/receiver had narrowed his choices to three SEC schools, Vandy, Kentucky and Missouri. And Cameron chose Tuesday to make the announcement in terms of his verbal commitment, doing so at a Panama City Beach restaurant. As expected he went with Missouri. So at least in terms of his focus heading into fall camp come August, this takes care of a big concern. And from a coaching standpoint, hopefully narrows his focus. Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon telling me Tuesday that’s not the only reason incoming seniors are making these commitments earlier and earlier these days. “That recruiting process has really changed a lot over the past two or three years.” the coach said. “With the transfer protal and NIL that process is a lot more faster than what it used to be. I mean most guys are trying to finish up that process going into their senior. You know part of it is they are trying to focus on their senior year. But the second part of it is too is that transfer portal window opens back up again in the fall and a lot of those high school guys are not gonna want to compete with those other college guys for scholarships when the transfer portal opens back up again in the fall.”

So in a very real way, getting this decision made is a win-win for both player and team alike, says the coach.

“Yeah it definitely serves both sides.” says Whiddon. “It definitely helps out Mosley football, where Cameron can make this decision, put it behind him and focus on his senior year. And then also it definitely serves Cameron from the standpoint of he’s got something locked in. And you know, when those college guys get to the portal, he’s not having to compete with those guys for scholarships. Because you never know what direction a program’s going in. The trend here recently has been going to take a lot more college guys than high school guys. So he’s able to lock his spot in and then again just look forward to his senior year. "

Keys with 52 tackles and two picks on the defensive side of the ball last season. He had 9 catches for 101 yards as a receiver. He and his teammates back on the field next week as summer work continues. Whiddon will open up official fall practice July 31st.

