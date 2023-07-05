Check out The Portal coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to bring people together than through board games and sodas?

Well, a brand-new board game and custom soda shop in Historic Downtown Panama City is doing just that.

Owner, Jayson Kretzer, said, he believes board games have a unique power to bring people together and create meaningful bonds through adventurous worlds, and he intends for The Portal to provide a space for that.

He said it will be more than just a place to play board games and sip customized sodas, it will be a community hub.

Visitors will be charged a nominal fee to play any of the games from the wide variety available in the curated library.

The fee per person will be $7 for 2 hours or $10 for the day. Children 5 and under are free.

The Portal is also offering a limited membership program that allows frequent visitors to save on fees.

The Portal’s grand opening is Saturday July 8 open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. located at 111 W Beach Drive in Panama City next to Destination Panama City.

