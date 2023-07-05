Check out The Portal coming to Downtown Panama City

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to bring people together than through board games and sodas?

Well, a brand-new board game and custom soda shop in Historic Downtown Panama City is doing just that.

Owner, Jayson Kretzer, said, he believes board games have a unique power to bring people together and create meaningful bonds through adventurous worlds, and he intends for The Portal to provide a space for that.

He said it will be more than just a place to play board games and sip customized sodas, it will be a community hub.

Visitors will be charged a nominal fee to play any of the games from the wide variety available in the curated library.

The fee per person will be $7 for 2 hours or $10 for the day. Children 5 and under are free.

The Portal is also offering a limited membership program that allows frequent visitors to save on fees.

The Portal’s grand opening is Saturday July 8 open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. located at 111 W Beach Drive in Panama City next to Destination Panama City.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama man is dead after a single-car crash in Holmes County Tuesday morning, according to...
One dead after single-car crash in Holmes County
Protests over the weekend happened across the state and we’ve seen protests locally at the...
ICE leader discusses enforcement in Northwest Florida
Parents of a two-year-old that died after deputies say they were left in a hot car in May are...
New charge for mom in Holmes County hot car death
Shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
July 4th shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation
Duplin Winery is hoping to add 30 more employees to its team in Panama City Beach.
Help wanted at Duplin Winery

Latest News

Check out The Portal coming to Downtown Panama City
Fashion tips with Shipwreck LTD
Wear It Wednesday with Shipwreck LTD
Hundreds of people gather at M.B Miller City Pier in Panama City Beach to celebrate...
Beachgoers celebrate July 4th at M.B Miller County Pier