FHP reports fatal crashes increase during July 4th holiday

The 4th of July is filled with patriotism, fun, and family time. But it's also a dangerous day to be out on the roadways.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
“We definitely see a large increase in fatal and critical injury crashes during the Fourth of July weekend,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King said.

FHP officials said impaired drivers can be out any time of the day.

“During a long four-day weekend like this, I would say all 24 hours of the day are the most dangerous times to be on the roadways,” King said. “You never know. We’ve taken people to jail for DUIs at 6 in the morning. We’ve done it at 3 in the morning. We’ve done it at 9 at night, 6 at night.”

There are measures you can take to avoid going to jail. Some local towing companies make an effort to ensure drivers get home safely.

“We do it year-round if anybody needs a tow home from the bars and stuff,” John Norman, the Panama City Beach Manager of White’s Wrecker Service, said. “If they cannot drive, we get them home safe and sound.”

It’s all part of White’s Wrecker Service’s “Tow-to-Go” program. Bay County residents can simply give the company a call and a driver will bring them and their vehicles home safely for free.

“They need to give us a call [at 850-215-8695] so they don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Norman said.

It’s all about making the right decision and saving lives.

“We really use this time to try to remind people, this is the time when we have the ability to use Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare capabilities,” King said.

FHP is also partnering with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force over the holiday. It’s an all-hands-on deck effort to keep everyone safe.

The National Safety Council predicts around 600 people could die on the roadways over this year’s Fourth of July holiday period.

