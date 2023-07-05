July 4th shooting in DeFuniak Springs under investigation

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening at an area shopping plaza.

The Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police posted to Facebook around 7 p.m.

In the post, police said they were currently working a shooting at the shopping plaza located at 1310 Hwy 331 South.

At the time of the post, they said that there was a suspect in custody, but it was still an active crime scene.

Authorities said they will share more information as they work the scene.

They are also asking drivers to be patient when traveling in the area.

