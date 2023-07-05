Seaside School names new Executive Director

Dr. Thomas Miller is the new Executive Director for The Seaside School, Inc.
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The state’s oldest operating public charter school now has a new Executive Director.

Dr. Thomas Miller will oversee the Seaside School, Inc., which includes Seaside Neighborhood School and Seacoast Collegiate High School. Dr. Miller comes to Walton County from North Carolina and has 15 years of charter school experience.

One of the main projects Dr. Miller will oversee is the Seacoast Collegiate High School expansion project, which includes the construction of a new and larger dual-enrollment school on the South Walton campus of Northwest Florida State College.

The public is invited to a welcome reception for Dr. Miller on Wednesday, August 16 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at North Beach Social in Santa Rosa Beach.

