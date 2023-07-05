A typical July setup this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s going to be another active day on radar with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across NWFL throughout the day. Skies will be partly cloudy outside of any showers or storms.

Expect it to be a warm one outside of any rain. We’re getting started in the upper 70s for most with dew points in the sultry 70s as well. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105°.

This typical July pattern will stick around for the rest of this week with a decent chance you’ll catch a storm for an hour each day. Your better chance to catch one on the coast will be in the morning, with a slight chance in the afternoon. Inland areas will have a better chance at catching an hours worth of rain in the afternoon. We’ll all see our skies quiet down as the sun sets in the evening.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered hit or miss storms around. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has this typical July pattern returning day in and day out this week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.