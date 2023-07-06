Getting rid of mosquitos during the heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summertime rain and muggy weather might not sound like ideal conditions, but mosquitoes couldn’t ask for a better environment.

Rain on the radar could bring more of the itchy, biting bloodsuckers to the area to feast on our skin.

Standing water during the summer months creates the perfect environment for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

According to experts, there are over 50 different species of mosquitoes in Bay County.

“Out of those 50 species, approximately only 14 have the potential to carry mosquito-borne disease,” said Cindy Mulla, The Education and Spokesperson Beach Mosquito Control District. “Such as dog heartworm, West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and St. Louis equine encephalitis.”

Mulla says the best way to contain the mosquitoes around you is to get rid of all still water after it rains.

“Well, we want you as citizens, business owners, and visitors, to look for any still water on the property that you are at or living [in]. And we want you to take a tour of the area and dump out any sitting water you see. At least do this one time a week. Even if we don’t have rain. Sprinkler systems kick on and can create standing water as well.”

Mulla urges you to look for items outside that have the potential to hold water.

“Things that would hold standing water would be like kayaks, make sure your kayaks are turned upside down. Canoes, tarps, make sure your tarps aren’t holding still water. Actually, grills that hold water underneath in the little cans, [and] coolers, these are just a few items you want to look for around your home. I do not like litterbugs because trash also causes a lot of standing water also in our area.”

