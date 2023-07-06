Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind her. CNN, Nikki Kundanmal/TikTok, "The Birds"/Universal Pictures, Brittany Bronson/TikTok, UCF
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
(CNN) - A young woman recently got the shock of a lifetime while peacefully strumming her guitar at home.

It was a hawk sneaking up on her and her dog and making for a chaotic moment that turned into a viral video.

Watch the video like a hawk, because the hawk on the railing is going to sneak up behind Nikki Kundanmal.

She may be “contemplating giving up guitar,” but the hawk is contemplating dropping in for a snack.

Kundanmal may be blissfully unaware, but her feisty little dog Khushi started going nuts to warn her about the hawk.

“Khush hey! Uh uh, no barking! No barking! Uh uh, hey,” she says.

She notes she “yells out for her roommate who moved out months ago” as her energy drink spills onto her laptop. But the energy in the room only intensifies.

The hawk is screeching, the bowl is flying and then silence reigned. The bird flew the coop.

Commenters called this little TikTok video “a cinematic masterpiece.” Maybe it wasn’t Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but it left viewers in suspense.

Nikki declined to do an interview, telling CNN “I’ve been very overwhelmed,” but “everything is good here.”

It sure made a hero out of little Khushi, who got off his tushy to defend mom.

