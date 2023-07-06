Holt man arrested in fourth of July stabbing

Holt man arrested in fourth of July stabbing
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holt man is in custody after reportedly stabbing someone in a dispute on the Fourth of July.

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Dean Parker, 51, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The OCSO Communications Unit got a 911 call around 11 p.m. saying a man had been stabbed in the neck on Lyons Place. Officials say once first responders arrived, they also found other wounds on the victim.

A witness told OCSO deputies they saw Parker running down a driveway towards the victim with what appeared to be a knife, and then saw the victim fall to his knees.

The witness reported Parker then took off his shirt and began strangling the victim, saying “I am going to kill you.”

The victim was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center. Deputies say the victim had lacerations to his throat and abdomen, but he is expected to survive.

