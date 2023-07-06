Latest hurricane season outlook anticipates above-average season

Hurricane Flags
Hurricane Flags(MGN)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, the experts at Colorado State University issued their July update on the upcoming hurricane season.

Colorado State updated their seasonal outlook today.
Colorado State updated their seasonal outlook today.(WJHG)

The forecast increased the number of storms from the April and June updates. They are now calling for an above average hurricane season.

Colorado State Hurricane Seasonal Forecast
Colorado State Hurricane Seasonal Forecast(WJHG)

The reason for the increase in numbers is because of record warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic basin. However, El Niño has developed in the Pacific and that leads to increased wind shear over the tropical Atlantic. That shear tends to inhibit tropical development and storm strengthening so experts warn there is considerable uncertainty with the forecast. The current forecast is an increase of 5 Named Storms, 3 Hurricanes, and 2 Major Hurricanes from the April Forecast and increase of 3 Named Storms, 2 Hurricanes, and 1 Major Hurricane from the June Forecast.

The forecast includes an unnamed subtropical storm in January and Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy in June. Long-term seasonal averages are 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

You can read the complete report for the Colorado State University Seasonal Forecast Update (July 6) here.

The next seasonal update from Colorado State will be on August 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret swirls near St. Vincent as it enters eastern Caribbean
Invest 93L is now TD#4 and soon will become TS Cindy.
A new Tropical Depression forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall