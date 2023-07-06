A new way to honor the veterans in your life

Panama City Beach spotlights former service members
Any veteran, active or not, can be displayed.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is now offering to display a beloved veteran on a banner on the streets.

The banners are currently on Richard Jackson Boulevard and Powell Adams Road.

They will be up until Veterans Day.

The program coordinator, Debbie Ingram, plans to expand these banners as new applications come in.

The application requires a one-hundred-dollar fee, along with a picture of your veteran, their branch, and the war they served in.

Applications can be found online at the Panama City Beach City Hall website here, or you can go to city hall and ask the front desk about the program.

