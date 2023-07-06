Niceville man arrested in connection to domestic violence incident

Niceville man arrested in connection to domestic violence incident
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville area man has been arrested on charges related to a domestic violence incident Monday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to the home of suspect, Ian Weisberg, 47 around 6:20 a.m.

According to officials, when deputies arrived, they found a female victim with major swelling and bruising across her face and head, along with what appeared to be blood coming out of her eyelid.

She told deputies she was pushed multiple times and thrown down by her hair.

Weisberg was taken into custody and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

