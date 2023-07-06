Okaloosa County man arrested after attacking nurse with tire iron

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in connection to a tire iron attack early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around 3 a.m. while a nurse was taking a break near an employee parking lot at HCA Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital.

Deputies said the nurse was blitz-attacked by a man with a tire iron.

The nurse was able to fight off her attacker, but she was hit five or six times, causing severe lacerations and swelling.

OCSO has charged Raul Milla Jr., 27, with attempted felony murder in connection to the attack.

According to officials, the victim was able to give a good description of her attacker, and deputies later located Milla riding a bike nearby.

Deputies said they found a bloody tire iron in the bicycle basket and Milla’s shirt had a fresh blood stain on the front.

