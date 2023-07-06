Proposal saved by officers who helped man find engagement ring lost on beach

A man proposing to his girlfriend almost lost the opportunity when he lost the ring. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The perfect proposal on a beautiful South Carolina beach was the plan for a man from Tennessee.

But accidentally losing the ring along the way was not.

Last Saturday night he was preparing to propose to his girlfriend on Grand Strand beach when he discovered the ring was no longer in his pocket. The man said they had been taking photos in different places along the beach but when they got to the final location where he was intending to propose the ring was gone.

He flagged down Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol officers to tell them about the lost engagement ring. Officers John Lively, Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick quickly began searching the last known locations.

Officer Shon McCluskey and K-9 Goggles also joined in on the search along with a community member with their metal detector after overhearing what was going on.

Shortly after searching with the detector, the ring was located and returned to the man to continue his proposal.

And at the end of the night, the woman ended up saying “Yes!”

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

