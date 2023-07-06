Southport man found guilty in 2021 homicide

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was found guilty of a two-year-old homicide in Southport, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

In March of 2021, Bay County Sheriff’s Office was on the lookout for 44-year-old Jeremiah Beazely around Ronnie Road, having been connected to the murder of Bryan Anderson.

Beazely was caught and faced charges of 2nd-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Thursday, prosecutors say a jury deliberated for 40 minutes before finding Beazely guilty on both charges.

His sentencing is set for Friday, July 6 at 9:30 a.m. He is facing up to 25 years to life.

