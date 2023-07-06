Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hot, humid, and some spotty showers are in the forecast this week as we return to the normal summer-like pattern in NW Florida. You can expect the majority of the pop-up showers to be in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures entering into the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s throughout the week.

