Thursday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, and some spotty showers are in the forecast this week as we return to the normal summer-like pattern in NW Florida.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hot, humid, and some spotty showers are in the forecast this week as we return to the normal summer-like pattern in NW Florida. You can expect the majority of the pop-up showers to be in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures entering into the triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

Expect more widely scattered showers tomorrow with the chance of rain being 60% and then again...
Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's current conditions.
Another typical summery setup today and for this weekend
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend and into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend and into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast