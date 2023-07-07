Another typical summery setup today and for this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. We’ll only have a slight chance for a Gulf storm to move onto the coast this morning, perhaps near the Forgotten Coast. Otherwise, we’ll wait for daytime heating to create a midday or afternoon storm chance today. Pack the umbrella and dress comfortably today.

It’s a warm and humid start this morning with most in the mid to upper 70s and feels like temperatures on the beaches already in the 80s.

Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index of 100 to 105.

The heat of the day will create rising motion in our atmosphere which is an unstable state. As the warm air transports moisture aloft, it will condense out and start to form puffy cumulus clouds which will further grown into scattered showers and thunderstorms. We see these start near the coast by late morning and spread out inland into the afternoon. Some may try to move back down to the coast by the evening. Most storms will be fairly brief in nature and may only bring a good downpour for about a half hour to an hour in most locations.

This same setup returns for both Saturday and Sunday this weekend with a more active pattern for storms developing into early next week. The only difference may be for Sunday. Storms may develop early in the morning on the coast with an onshore breeze pushing them inland into the afternoon.

Bottom Line

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with midday and afternoon scattered storms. Highs today reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very similar setup into the weekend with a more unsettled day possibly for Sunday and early next week.

