Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - About 20 miles north of Panama City Beach sits a beautiful bed and breakfast on the river, one of the Panhandle’s best-kept secrets.

Ron and Kathryn Hardy run the place, with the help of their three dogs. It’s called the Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat. The three homes on stilts offer a beautiful view right off the Choctawhatchee River.

“I mean look at this river, how could you not fall in love with it,” said Kathryn, co-owner.

In 2000, Ron and Kathryn decided to retire and get rid of the hustle and bustle, especially the traffic on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach and purchased a single-wide trailer right next to the river.

“We walked in and my first comment was oh I think I can redecorate this, thank God Neiman Marcus went country this year,” said Kathryn.

That drive and optimism would serve them well. After three years, they bought the neighbor’s half-built house next door.

“We bought his property, finished that house. Tore the trailer down and then built our house here.”

They eventually bought another house on the other side. Plenty of space to keep folks, and that’s exactly what they did for a group of people visiting.

“They were supposed to be here for a few days, they ended up staying a week and I started feeding them every day and one of them said you should start a bed and breakfast and I went, that’s a good idea, and I did.”

It’s been a good 13 years since they got into the bed and breakfast business. Renting out the two homes on the sides. While they live in the lodge in the middle, serving guests breakfast on the outdoor patio.

“I remember when it was a single-wide trailer and all our friends came out here and they had thought we had lost our minds and they were like you have got to be crazy and I’m like no, it’s just a work of art,” said Kathryn.

Now it’s a beautiful picture. Home to family getaways, vacations, weddings and numerous special events.

“It’s just nature. There’s something that’s just so pure and so beautiful about the place. They can go and spend the day at the beach. It’s an easy 25-minute drive from Back Beach Road to here.”

The property also features gazebos, places to sit around a fire and a river to boat and go swimming with the Hardy’s.

Ron and Kathryn are also avid travelers. Visiting Africa several times, Europe and more than 50 countries across the globe. For a couple that loves to travel, they love the opportunity of having the world travel to them.

“We’ve loved every minute of it. We have met some incredible people.”

Incredible people like her down the river neighbor, Dr. Johnny Savage and his late friend Otis Ikner. The subject of just one of her published books.

“I spent ten years writing this book, so it didn’t come easy.”

It’s a 600-plus-page book is, titled “Johnny and Jazzbo.” She also wrote another two books about her travels across the world, “Twelve Days in Botswana Through The Eyes of a Traveler” and “Africa 2018 The Year of the Lions.”

“The bed and breakfast gives me an opportunity to write and that’s the beauty of it.”

A beautiful and rich life. So much for retirement, though.

“It keeps us young.”

