CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for Kansas-based McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven of the eight were examined at the hospital and released. The eighth, a translator, ended up not needing medical treatment.

According to KOLN sister station KWCH, the operations manager for McPherson Concrete said their crew was working on a tank near the building that was struck by lightning.

The operations manager said some of the eight crew members felt a light shock when the lightning strike happened.

