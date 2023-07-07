Colorado man loses car after firework sets it on fire

Isaiah Luna says while he was inside his neighbors were setting off fireworks. He says he saw an orange glare like a campfire. (KKTV)
By Jared Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado man said he’s wondering how he’s going to move forward after a firework set his car on fire on the Fourth of July.

Isaiah Luna, from Pueblo, said his neighbors were setting off fireworks while he was inside his home. He said he saw an orange glare like a campfire, and that’s when he realized it was his car.

“I was hoping it didn’t get too close, but it tore everything down,” Luna said. “It was crazy.”

The bush near Luna’s car was on fire, and so was his car. He ran to wake up his roommate.

“He was yelling my name, he’s like, ‘Keanu, wake up, there’s a fire,’ and I thought he was messing with me at first, right?” Luna’s roommate Keanu Nieto said. “So, I went outside and there are ashes, it looks like it’s raining ashes everywhere you turn.”

Pueblo police said they believe it was a bottle rocket, a firework that’s illegal in the city because it flies in the air. Luna said he relies on his car to take him to and from his two jobs when he is not at home working on his music. He said he was still working to pay the car off.

“It was definitely a tragic loss because, like, people have lives, and you’re just making someone’s life change all around just by one little situation,” Luna said.

Luna’s roommate and his brother, who also lost items in the fire, started a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs the fire left behind, including $5,000 to pay for the car and $300 Luna said he was charged for towing his car.

“I feel for them. They don’t deserve this, nobody really deserves that,” Nieto said. “It’s a freak accident.”

Police said they have referred charges of criminal mischief against the suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

