Florida has the highest number of small businesses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida has a lot to offer... and now according to recent data, has the highest number of small buisnesses in the country.

The numbers gathered by Venture Smarter shows that florida has 13,000 small businesses per 100,000 people.

Downtown Panama City is a hub for locally owned businesses.

With growth on the horizon, small business owners shared why they do what they do.

“We just always wanted to be a light in downtown Panama City.” Said Greg Snow, Co-Owner of the Little Mustard Seed. “That’s been our mission from the beginning. We wanted to bring hope and positivity downtown, that’s what we wanted to do.”

The data released has given small business owners hope for what the future holds.

“I want to think that Florida and our county and our city are very business positive places,” said Snow. “So, it gives me a lot of encouragement.”

Supporting small businesses allows these owners to continue doing what they love to do.

