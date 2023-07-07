Florida has the highest number of small businesses

FL Most Small Businesses
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida has a lot to offer... and now according to recent data, has the highest number of small buisnesses in the country.

The numbers gathered by Venture Smarter shows that florida has 13,000 small businesses per 100,000 people.

Downtown Panama City is a hub for locally owned businesses.

With growth on the horizon, small business owners shared why they do what they do.

“We just always wanted to be a light in downtown Panama City.” Said Greg Snow, Co-Owner of the Little Mustard Seed. “That’s been our mission from the beginning. We wanted to bring hope and positivity downtown, that’s what we wanted to do.”

The data released has given small business owners hope for what the future holds.

“I want to think that Florida and our county and our city are very business positive places,” said Snow. “So, it gives me a lot of encouragement.”

Supporting small businesses allows these owners to continue doing what they love to do.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

PC Water Restored
FL Most Small Businesses
Pancare Expansion
PCB Explosive
Generic image / Tap water
Water restored for hundreds of Panama City Residents