FREEDOM FRIDAY: Casey Williams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel Seven highlights an overcomer in the Freedom Friday segment.

A vibrant grandmother serves people on the day to day, but she says someone else’s service helped her succeed.

When you walk into Gary’s Oyster Shack in Panama City, you feel the warmth from the kitchen and from Casey Williams’ smile.

A smile that didn’t come easy for a while.

“I was in addiction and sin and everything for like 20 plus years of my life, just not living right, not knowing that there was a way to live right,” she said.

After growing up around addiction, she added, it took incarceration to help her find freedom.

“Everything I did in my life didn’t work because I was trying to do it under my power, and then when I got sat down in that jail, God told me that this was my last chance,” she said.

That’s when she found help in a new friend who is also the founder of Humble House.

“Miss Rachel Duvall came every Wednesday, and she was a big influence in my life,” she said.

This led her to find something better to chase than her next fix.

“I finally came to the realization that there really isn’t another way besides him, you know?” Williams said.

She was put her under the influence of something better.

“God was the biggest influence for me in the Holy Spirit, showing me which way to go,” Casey said.

Three years sober, Casey says it is important to develop and keep healthy habits.

Most of all, she says she wants you to know it is possible to recover and your loved ones will benefit.

“My granddaughter was born the day that I got out of jail and we’ve been on a journey together ever since,” said Williams.

