Friday Evening Forecast

Expect more widely scattered showers tomorrow with the chance of rain being 60% and then again on Sunday, with a 70% chance of rain.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers are making their way east through the panhandle this evening, mainly inland near DeFuniak Springs and Marianna, but are dissipating as they make their way east. Expect more widely scattered showers tomorrow with the chance of rain being 60% and then again on Sunday, but that rain chance increasing to 70% as a cold front approaches the panhandle. High temperatures are forecast to stay near 90 degrees throughout the week as well as overnight low temperatures in the upper 70′s.

