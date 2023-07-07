Gulf Coast Ladies Working Hard in the Summer, Prepping for Their Upcoming Revenge Tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Commodores going 25-5 last year, 9-3 in conference play, starting the year off 18-2 and winning by an average of 30 points. That’s dominance on both sides of the court.

But success like that doesn’t just come from being nice on the court. Ankle breakers and silky smooth jump shots are nice but to win you have to be well rounded; that means taking care of the student side of student-athlete as well. Something this girls are focusing on from the tip.

“I think the biggest thing is academics. Getting them in here, getting the ones that have been here already for a year, to stay on the course, on the path, so they graduate on time and get out to their next schools. Then the new ones, get them acclimated to one, academics and how we do things and then obviously get them on the court and see what they can do a little bit. You know, just get ahead, doing your workouts, you know training a little bit, hit the weight room, get bigger, get stronger. Just ease into the season before we go big scale”, Rory Kuhn, Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Head Coach said.

Speaking of dominance, all 5 starters from last year’s team were names to the All-Panhandle conference team. But, in JUCO, just like pretty much every other level of ball, last year’s success doesn’t count towards this year’s goal.

“Just want to, you just want to basically build off of last year and that’s kind of what you say. “Hey, we were number 1 in the country for a little while, we played for a conference championship, we made it to the Sweet 16, it took a buzzer beater to beat us”. You know and hopefully having the kids that were there and went through it, you know, they use that as their motivation and then the new kids, that they follow suit, they follow along. We’re not satisfied, you want to come back and you want to replicate it or do better the next year so that’s kind of just the mentality and the mindset. You’ve got to start now and continue it through the season”, added Kuhn.

Only one of those 5 All-Panhandle starters are returning this season. And though Coach Kuhn and the girls are coming off a terrific season, only losing 3 regular season games and being ranked the #1 team in the country for a solid month, the ending not quite where the Commodores were hoping to be; falling just short in the conference championship and the sweet 16 of the national tournament.

Nonetheless, that type of experience in those types of games provides great value to the players returning next year. And with how tough the regular season is and how long a good team can stretch the season out, Coach Kuhn says his girls need to prepare to progress almost twice as fast.

“I think you’ve got to tell them. Kids now, you have to tell them literally everything almost. So, that’s one thing I let them know, as the season goes on, when we get to playoffs, I tell my freshman, “you’re not a freshman anymore, you’re a sophomore now. So, like it’s time to step up and grow a little bit, those freshman mistakes you made 6 months ago, they have to be out the window, you’re a sophomore now and when you go into next year, shoot you’re going to be a junior.” So, you know, just that mentality is the way I approach it.”

