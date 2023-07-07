Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Country Music star Jelly Roll is set to take the stage at Gulf Coast Jam next year.

Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on Friday night, May 30, 2024.

“Jelly Roll is absolutely exploding, and he was one of the top artists our Jammers kept raving about when we started putting our lineup together,” said festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “We can’t be more excited to have him as one of our headliners next year.”

“Jelly Roll sold out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last year, he’s winning awards, and his music and his amazing story are connecting with fans in a huge way,” added Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon. “We can’t wait to have him on our stage next June!”

On Sunday Morgan Wallen will take the stage as the headliner in the four-day country music event. Officials with Gulf Coast Jam said they will be announcing the full lineup in the coming weeks.

For more information about tickets for Gulf Coast Jam 2024 click here.

