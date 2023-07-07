Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old from Alabama after officers say he threw a firework under a police patrol car.

“Let me emphasize what happened here,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “This guy threw a large firework that exploded under the gas tank of my police officer’s vehicle while my police officer was inside, while he was parked at a gas station with several people around.”

Police report they were called to disperse a crowd near the Circle K on Front Beach Road around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers say the incident was captured on social media. The video shows the marked patrol vehicle parked near a gas pump with its lights flashing. As the crowd disperses onto South Thomas Drive, the officer returns to his vehicle.

Police later identified Dontavius Jules Bradberry in the video. Officials said Bradberry threw the mortar-style firework directly at the patrol car where it landed underneath a fuel tank.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a long track record of stupidity because it takes a very stupid person to throw a firework at a police officer,” Talamantez said.

Police said this caused a large explosion followed by a second explosion.

Man arrested after throwing explosive device under a police car

Talamantez said Bradberry then left the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered Bradberry had left PCB and returned to Alabama.

“He ran all the way back to Alabama,” Talamantez said.

Warrants were issued for his arrest. The Panama City Beach Police Department contacted law enforcement officials in Alabama, who located and arrested Bradberry.

“He’s in custody,” Talamantez said. “They sent us a picture of him in the back of the police car. You can see his sad expression on his face. Not sad because of the actions he committed, but he is probably a little upset that he is caught.”

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile. Police officials also charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

“He’s currently in jail where he needs to be,” Talamantez said.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.