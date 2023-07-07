Man sentenced in Southport killing

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man convicted of killing a man in Southport now knows his fate.

Friday, Jeremiah Beazley was sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for second degree murder and 15 years in prison concurrently for felon in possession of a firearm.

He a jury found him guilty in the March 2021 killing of 44-year-old Bryan Anderson.

Anderson was found shot several times.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.