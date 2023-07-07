Marianna shooting death under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.

Police said they got a call around 1:20 p.m. that someone had been shot at an address on Harley Drive.

When EMS arrived, the victim was taken to the Jackson Hospital where they later died.

The incident is being investigated by the Marianna Police Department, with help from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say there is not a suspect in custody at this time, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Marianna Police Department at (850) 526-3125 or contact the Chipola Crimestoppers anonymously at (850) 526-5000.

