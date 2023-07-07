NFL Player, Janarius Robinson, Returns to Panama City to Give Back to Hometown Community Through Youth Camp and Shopping Spree - Part 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Janarius Robinson, is coming back to host his 3rd annual “WinWithin Football and Cheer camp.” Over 300 1st-8th grade boys and girls will be out at Tommy Oliver beginning at 9 am this Saturday

Now for those of you unfamiliar with our man J-Rob, he went to Bay high school where he was a star on the football team, helping lead the way to the first playoff appearance for the Tornadoes in over a decade while also being named to the USA Today All-USA Florida First Team before heading off to play at Florida State, then getting drafted by the Vikings in 2022 before signing with the Eagles this past off season

J-Rob started this camp back in 2019 to help shed some light, fun and positivity to and area and a group of people who desperately needed it!

“I’m very excited to be able to come back to my hometown, where I grew up at and you know, show love and put on this camp. What made me want to start doing this camp was Hurricane Michael back in 2019, I feel like this was something that could get the kid’s minds off of what they were currently going through and couple months before, so I decided to put it on and it’s been a great event since. It’s cool that I can come back, somewhere that I played in High School and come back and you know, just give back and see those kids out there running around on the same field I made plays on, on Friday night.”

I also spoke with Janarius yesterday about why he feels a camp like this is so important for the youths.

“I feel like the benefit is, a lot of kids in this area don’t get to go to many camps or stuff like that. It gives them the opportunity to come in here against other kids, show their skills and also get the instruction and coaching from guys in the NFL, guys in college and ten also coaches in the community. I feel like it’s all about coming out here and inspiring the kids and understanding everybody has a different process but some people might go through the same situations and if I can relate to a certain situation a kid went through, I can inspire them and give them hope to keep pushing forward and ultimately reach that goal and tell them don’t let anybody shoot their dreams down and keep working hard for what they want.”

And this focus on community outreach has paid off!

“So at this camp they’ll be learning football fundamentals and then I’ll also have a cheer portion for the little girls so it’ll be a fun event, a competitive event for the kids to come out Saturday, you know, compete and show their skills. Man it feels good to see it, each year, get bigger and bigger and that’s the ultimate goal. Just make it a big thing and I can’t wait till Saturday and the support that I get. So, we’re expecting over 300+ kids this Saturday out here so it’s should be a fun time and I encourage everybody to come out and support. We also have food vendors and food trucks and all types of things out here for the community to come enjoy.”

The camp this Saturday, check-ins at 9, camp starts at 10.

