NFL Player, Janarius Robinson, Returns to Panama City to Give Back to Hometown Community Through Youth Camp and Shopping Spree - Part 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now imagine it’s a Friday morning, you get handed a $150 dollar gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors and NFL star Janarius Robinson is going to walk around with you while you shop, sounds like a dream.

Well this morning, that dream became reality for 10 boys from the “Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County”, as J-Rob and his youth camp, “WinWithin” partnered with the sporting goods store to give these kids the opportunity of a life time.

And let’s just everyone enjoyed the spree at Academy.

“A dream come true, like never thought that would happen, in my life”, said Christopher Day, a rising 7th grader, “I got some cleats, a water bottle, a Gatorade, a bag of chips, and another Gatorade for my friend.”

“He’s putting his money where his mouth is. He’s giving back with his time and his treasures so it means a lot to be a role model and speak to the kids, to show them that yes, he has obtained greatness in the NFL but he’s also willing to come back to his local town and help others that need it”, said Hank Hill, CEO of “Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County”, in regards to Janarius.

“I mean it feels good knowing that you can be a lesson to somebody that’s looking up to you and they’ll take heat to whatever you’re saying. So, I got to do right and I’m just giving them the insight I can give to make good decisions and I think today was a good lesson of, you know, trying to budgets and decision making on whether I should get this or put this back or, you know, so I think it was an overall good lesson for those guys to learn today while having some fun”, said Robinson, “It was just, it was something I wanted to make a part, just to pick some people that didn’t have assets to maybe like signing up and getting the opportunity to come out there after a shopping spree to showcase their talents. Like I said, picking the Boys and Girls club, which is a local place to pick some kids from.”

Now this isn’t the first time Academy as helped provide such an event but it is the first time J-Rob, WinWithin and the Boys and Girls Club have been the ones they’ve partnered with. Both J-Rob and Hank couldn’t have been more appreciative for this morning.

“I think after the storm the area was really devastated in 2018, the Robinson family started this foundation to give back. The Boys and Girls Club has been here a long time and it just means a lot to our club members to get the opportunity to not only meet an NFL player who is on a great team but also come in here and get to shop and get the experience of what it means to give back and to receive so it’s a great partnership”, said Hill.

“Man it feels good to team up with a local store, to give back to the community, to be a at the Boys and Girls Club, it means a lot and I can’t be more happy that we were able to start off the weekend with this”, said J-Rob.

Those boys also getting free admission to the camp tomorrow, that beginning at 9am over at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

