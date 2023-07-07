Panama City neighborhood without water for days

PC Apartments No Water
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An apartment complex and subdivision in Panama City have been mostly without water since Wednesday.

Panama City officials say a main water line broke at Star Avenue and Nadine Road, impacting North Bay Landing Apartments and Liberty Subdivision.

As of 7:31 p.m., Thursday, Panama City officials posted that the City’s Utilities Team and its utilities contractor were unable to safely reach and repair the broken water main.

According to officials, the “extreme depth of the line, soil conditions, and water table presented life and safety hazards for teams.”

Officials say materials will be delivered Friday morning and crews will start installing the new line.

The city will turn water on Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

There’s also a precautionary boil water notice in effect.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

PC Water Restored
FL Most Small Businesses
Pancare Expansion
PCB Explosive
Generic image / Tap water
Water restored for hundreds of Panama City Residents