Panama City neighborhood without water for days

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An apartment complex and subdivision in Panama City have been mostly without water since Wednesday.

Panama City officials say a main water line broke at Star Avenue and Nadine Road, impacting North Bay Landing Apartments and Liberty Subdivision.

As of 7:31 p.m., Thursday, Panama City officials posted that the City’s Utilities Team and its utilities contractor were unable to safely reach and repair the broken water main.

According to officials, the “extreme depth of the line, soil conditions, and water table presented life and safety hazards for teams.”

Officials say materials will be delivered Friday morning and crews will start installing the new line.

The city will turn water on Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

There’s also a precautionary boil water notice in effect.

