The Search for a Star is well on its way in Today’s Tunes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southern Lights Production is searching for a star yet again. Back for its fifth year, the live talent show will display various acts from July 13 through July 15 on stage at the Chipola College Prough Center for the Arts Theater.

Show some love to the local talent competing in this year’s talent show by purchasing tickets to the event. To learn more about Southern Lights Production and the opportunities they provide, check out their website here.

In the studio, first up to perform was Dylan Kelly, a local singer/songwriter who is Southern Lights grant recipient and has recorded his first single in Lynn Haven. Find his song “Wherever You Are” on all streaming platforms.

Next up to perform was a contestant in this year’s star search. Singer/songwriter Taylor Maples gave a heartfelt performance of her original song “Sugar Booger.” Look out for Taylor belting out the notes on stage.

Today’s Tunes concluded with another performer ready to compete for the title on the Southern Lights stage. Kaymen Baker is a singer/songwriter out of Blountstown. Kaymen shared an original song and is waiting to blow crowds away at the live event.

