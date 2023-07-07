Summertime Learning at Bay County Public Library

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking for a fun and engaging way to get those kiddos reading this summer, then book bingo is the answer.

Sarah Burris, Marketing Coordinator for Bay County Public Library, warned parents that after learning about this challenge, their kids might be begging to come to the library to visit and read more.

This is because book bingo is happening through the month of July.

“We have really noticed an increase of visitors over the summer months, which has been super exciting. I think part of it is book bingo, and part of it is wanting to get out of the heat. This is the perfect location to stock up on more activities to do indoors and avoid that hot summer,” said Burris.

The rules of book bingo are quite simple. Participants must pick up a sheet from their local library, but they can read wherever.

Some spaces on the sheet include reading a graphic novel, a comic book, reading outside, and reading a book with that starts with the letter “b” just to name a few.

The goal is to prevent kids from taking that summer slide.

“Part of it is that kids keep reading during the summer, because you can get what’s called the summer slide and not as prepared for the next school year. The goal is to read for 15 minutes a day and that way when you’re going into the school year this year, your child is not falling behind. They are rather all ready to start,” said Burris.

The best part of summer reading is picking out a book that you like, and Burris said she sees the interest in kids’ eyes when they have the control.

“I think over the summer for reading, it is just super fun for kids because you’re not having to read for school. You’re reading what you want to read and that’s super exciting. There are so many kids who have come in this summer who have really to come in and stock up on their books,” said Burris.

With the book bingo challenge in mind, stop by your local library, pick up a title that interests you, and let your mind wander.

