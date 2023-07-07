Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the low 90s. Feels like temps will be 100+. Rain chances will be 50% on Friday and then increase to 70%+ next week. Rainfall amounts will be 1.5″-3″ on average over the next 5-7 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

