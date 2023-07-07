Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and she has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing