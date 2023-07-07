Words and Music with Michael Lister

Words and Music with Michael Lister Pt. 1
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Local New York Times Best Selling Author Michael Lister is hosting a book signing for his latest murder-mystery series this weekend.

On Saturday Lister will be hosting a book signing at Caffe Del Mundo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

But the author doesn’t just write books, he writes songs as well. Later in the evening in the same location, Lister will be singing his original music from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it this weekend he will also be performing in the Bay County Public Libraries concert series on July 13 at 6 p.m.

