Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe in Georgia.

Police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, was found Saturday night in Newnan, Georgia. Maria Gunn, 37, who was believed to have taken the girl, was taken into custody.

Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Jacobs was reported missing earlier Saturday in Pembroke, North Carolina. The pair was originally believed to be headed for Alabama, where Gunn is from.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation

Latest News

Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day...
Andrey Rublev gets to the ball and sets up the win to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Police hold press conference following Cleveland shooting