Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe in Georgia.

Police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, was found Saturday night in Newnan, Georgia. Maria Gunn, 37, who was believed to have taken the girl, was taken into custody.

Newnan is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Jacobs was reported missing earlier Saturday in Pembroke, North Carolina. The pair was originally believed to be headed for Alabama, where Gunn is from.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.