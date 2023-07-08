Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say

A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a toddler was hit by a falling bullet after watching a Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to the Independence Police Department, the 2-year-old child was being pulled in a wagon with their family after watching the show when the toddler began to cry.

The child’s parents said they were walking back to their car when the cries began.

As they tried to comfort the toddler, the parents discovered a puncture wound in the child’s leg.

KPTV reports that the toddler was taken to the hospital where medical providers discovered the wound had been caused by a bullet.

Police said their initial investigation suggested that the bullet fell from the sky and did not appear to have been intentional.

The toddler’s injury was treated, and the child is expected to recover.

“A firearm should never be fired randomly into the air,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the situation and urged anyone with further information to contact Sergeant Gilbert at 503-837-1107.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

