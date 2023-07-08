Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man became an instant millionaire on Friday thanks to playing a Megabucks slot machine.

KVVU reports the man identified as Jesus C. turned a $40 wager into a $10 million jackpot while gambling at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery hotel-casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, this was the first time the slot player visited its Cannery property.

Jesus C. was handed a check in the amount of $10.4 million on the casino floor.

He said he plans to buy his mother a house with his winnings.

Officials said the largest Megabucks jackpot was hit in 2003 in the amount of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

