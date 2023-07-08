Water restored for hundreds of Panama City Residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City of Panama City officials say water has been restored at an apartment complex and subdivision that have been mostly without water since Wednesday.

Officials say the water was restored at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

Panama City officials say a main water line broke at Star Avenue and Nadine Road, impacting North Bay Landing Apartments and Liberty Subdivision. City officials say a Florida Power and Light Contractor broke the line while working in the area.

On Thursday, Panama City officials posted that the City’s Utilities Team and its utilities contractor were unable to safely reach and repair the broken water main.

According to officials, the “extreme depth of the line, soil conditions, and water table presented life and safety hazards for teams.”

Materials, including a new pipe, were delivered Friday morning.

There’s also a precautionary boil water notice in effect.

