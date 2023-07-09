2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - An investigation continues into the death of two baby girls delivered unexpectedly by a 29-year-old woman who works at the Bernice Lavine Early Childhood Education Center in Chicago.

Sources close to the investigation say the woman was found in a first-floor bathroom covered in blood.

Sources also say janitorial services then came into the bathroom to clean and found two newborn girls in a plastic bag on top of a cabinet.

The mother was taken to Northwestern Hospital which is affiliated with the day care. Her condition is unknown.

The newborn twins were pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While the circumstances behind the death of the twins are still in question, local organizations are hoping to raise awareness about Illinois Baby Safe Haven Law.

Executive Chairperson at Save Abandoned Babies Foundation Dawn Geras led efforts in creating the law more than 20 ago, allowing more than 150 newborns to be saved legally in the state since then.

“The law is so simple. A parent who feels they can’t keep the baby for whatever reason can simply hand that baby over to staff at a hospital, police or fire station. No questions they remain anonymous,” she said.

The day care issued a statement saying that none of the enrolled children were involved in this incident and they are providing resources to staff and families who need help right now.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico have enacted safe haven legislation, according to Child Welfare Information Gateway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

