400+ pounds of trash collected at CPAR YPN annual beach cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Young Professionals Network at the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors held its annual beach cleanup at the M.B. Miller County Pier early Saturday morning.

The group joined forces with Keep PCB Beautiful, the Women’s Council of Realtors Central Panhandle, and Gulf World Marine Institute. Bay Home Services also provided water to volunteers.

It’s all part of a statewide effort to preserve Florida’s waterways during the month of July.

“Every year people come out here for the Fourth of July and have a great time, but they also leave a ton of trash,” CPAR Young Professionals Chair Misty Curtis said. “So, a lot of what we’re picking up is trash from the Fourth of July. We need to keep the waters beautiful, the beaches beautiful, and that’s why we come out here.”

The cleanup also shines a light on marine life. Gulf World Marine Institute officials said turtles’ flippers sometimes get amputated due to severe injuries from fishing lines and other equipment.

Fishing nets can also result in devastating outcomes for sea turtles. NOAA Fisheries reports entanglements cause hundreds of thousands of sea turtles and other marine animals to perish every year. Entanglements can cause sea turtles to starve or drown.

“If we do have to remove a flipper of a turtle, it will still survive, but to put an animal through that, we won’t want to,” GWMI Director Secret Holmes-Douglas said. “Especially for sea turtles, you have the monofilament line or the fishing line that comes off the piers and everything. We have a pier-initiative group that we work with that also keeps track of that. You then have the microplastics that even the hatchlings ingest. They have proven to affect that species.”

NewsChannel 7 was told 56 volunteers picked up more than 400 pounds of trash between 8 and 10 a.m. They beat last year’s record by around 100 pounds.

