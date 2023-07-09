Man charged after dead body found in garment bag in SD apartment

By Cordell Wright, Dakota News Now staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota man is facing charges in connection to the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in his apartment, partially inside a garment bag.

A wellness check conducted by a Southeastern Behavioral Health caseworker Wednesday morning led to the discovery of a man’s body in a large garment bag in his bedroom.

Police identified the deceased as 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti. He is believed to have been dead for roughly a week before being discovered, KSFY reports.

When the investigation began, 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett, the suspect in Bulti’s death, was already behind bars due to an arrest on unrelated charges Tuesday.

Jewett is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to Sioux Falls Police Lt. Nick Butler, who is in charge of the department’s Crimes Against Persons section.

Police say 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett is charged with aggravated assault in connection to...
Police say 29-year-old Morningstar Jewett is charged with aggravated assault in connection to the death of 63-year-old Nigussie Bulti. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents state the incident occurred on June 30.

A search warrant was conducted inside the apartment building, and evidence helped police develop Jewett as a suspect. The 29-year-old allegedly admitted to assaulting Bulti with a piece of wood and stomping on his head until he was unconscious.

The preliminary results from the autopsy conducted Thursday showed that this was a homicide, but any charging decision would ultimately fall to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“We work very closely with them to determine what charges are appropriate,” Butler said. “In some cases, those decisions also lie in a grand jury’s decision, too. So, we’ll need to let that play out.”

This is the first homicide in the city of Sioux Falls so far this year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation

Latest News

Police said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people early Sunday morning in the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a men's singles match on day...
Andrey Rublev gets to the ball and sets up the win to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
Russia reports intercepting a missile over annexed Crimea and briefly halts traffic on key bridge
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Police hold press conference following Cleveland shooting