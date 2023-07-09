Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City

The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where...
The DIB have plans to bring more people to Downtown Panama City, by proposing a district, where people can walk around freely with their alcoholic beverages.(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City may soon be giving more freedom to its residents and visitors when it comes to carrying and drinking alcohol beverages in the downtown area. The Panama City Downtown Improvement Board is in the process of drafting a new open container ordinance.

The ordinance would allow people in Panama City to carry alcoholic beverages in designated locations and shops.

Open containers are currently accepted in many communities across the U.S.

“We’ve seen and read a whole lot about it in other communities. It’s being done across the country and seems to be really popular and not creating more problems within those areas. Instead, it’s an enhancement and people seem to appreciate and enjoy the little extra bit of freedom,” Catherine Shores, Chairman of the Panama City Downtown Improvement Board, said.

Chairman Shores says that the new ordinance will have no impact on the consequences for those who overindulge. She said public intoxication is still illegal.

NewsChannel 7 is told business participation in the new ordinance is completely voluntary, and businesses will not be required to allow alcohol on their premises.

Shores said the Panama City D.I.B hopes to promote responsible drinking through this ordinance and increase traffic for local businesses.

“People are doing this already, you know. People right now come and bring their own coolers and walk around with a beverage, but this just kind of makes it legal and the beverages that are legal to carry around would be purchased from participating sellers in downtown” Shores said.

They have drawn out maps with boundaries, signs that indicate which businesses allow off-premises consumption, and cups specifically for the use of open container carry, indicating the source of each drink.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the festival announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will headline the event on...
Jelly Roll headlining Gulf Coast Jam 2024
Bradberry has been charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law...
Man arrested for throwing explosive device under a police car
Choctaw Lodge Bed & Breakfast Retreat on the Choctawhatchee River.
Bed & Breakfast on Choctawhatchee River is one of Panhandle’s Best Kept Secrets
Convicted murderer Jeremiah Beazley during his testimony to Circuit Court Judge Dustin...
Man sentenced in Southport killing
The Marianna Police Department is investigating a shooting death Thursday afternoon.
Marianna shooting death under investigation

Latest News

Volunteers collected more than 400 pounds of trash at this year's CPAR YPN beach cleanup. That...
400+ pounds of trash collected at CPAR YPN annual beach cleanup
PC Water Restored
FL Most Small Businesses
Pancare Expansion