Open container ordinance potentially coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City may soon be giving more freedom to its residents and visitors when it comes to carrying and drinking alcohol beverages in the downtown area. The Panama City Downtown Improvement Board is in the process of drafting a new open container ordinance.

The ordinance would allow people in Panama City to carry alcoholic beverages in designated locations and shops.

Open containers are currently accepted in many communities across the U.S.

“We’ve seen and read a whole lot about it in other communities. It’s being done across the country and seems to be really popular and not creating more problems within those areas. Instead, it’s an enhancement and people seem to appreciate and enjoy the little extra bit of freedom,” Catherine Shores, Chairman of the Panama City Downtown Improvement Board, said.

Chairman Shores says that the new ordinance will have no impact on the consequences for those who overindulge. She said public intoxication is still illegal.

NewsChannel 7 is told business participation in the new ordinance is completely voluntary, and businesses will not be required to allow alcohol on their premises.

Shores said the Panama City D.I.B hopes to promote responsible drinking through this ordinance and increase traffic for local businesses.

“People are doing this already, you know. People right now come and bring their own coolers and walk around with a beverage, but this just kind of makes it legal and the beverages that are legal to carry around would be purchased from participating sellers in downtown” Shores said.

They have drawn out maps with boundaries, signs that indicate which businesses allow off-premises consumption, and cups specifically for the use of open container carry, indicating the source of each drink.

