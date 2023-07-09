Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say a shooting in downtown Cleveland sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. She said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Ciaccia also confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, WOIO reports.

Police said there have been no arrests in this shooting and investigators are currently reviewing evidence while interviewing victims.

Cleveland EMS officials said during Sunday’s press conference that all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

