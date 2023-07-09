Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $650 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

Although no one won the jackpot, three tickets from California, Colorado and Illinois won $1 million each.

The jackpot currently ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $650 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $328.3 million. Both options are before taxes.

The next drawing will be held Monday.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

