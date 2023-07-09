Woman, 25, dies after being swept over 170-foot waterfall

Deputies say the woman got into the water at Eagle Falls, and the fast current swept her over the edge. (KCRA via CNN)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EMERALD BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California say a 25-year-old tourist near Lake Tahoe died when she was swept over the edge of a waterfall by rushing water.

First responders issued a warning to tourists to be careful when visiting waterfalls near Lake Tahoe after the July 4 death of 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim, of San Francisco.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies say Azim died while visiting Eagle Falls, a powerful, 170-foot-long waterfall. Deputies say Azim got into the water, and the fast current swept her over the edge. Her body was later found in a pool of water near the Vikingsholm walking path.

First responders always warn about being safe around the cliffs and waterfalls near Lake Tahoe, but they say this year is even more dangerous with the above-average snow melt.

Some tourists say they respect the stunning views but keep a safe distance away. Others were crawling over wet rocks near the waterfall Friday afternoon and playing in the water.

Before visiting the falls, Mike Matranga shared the news of Azim’s death with his teenage children and their friends to make them aware of the dangers.

“This is one of the things I wanted to point out to them was, ‘Hey, this is dangerous, you know? The water’s moving extremely fast,’” he said.

Deputies do not suspect foul play in Azim’s death. The coroner will determine her exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

