An unsettled start to the work week in our skies

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with showers and thunderstorms passing through. We’ll see more waves of storms for the morning hours, but a relatively quieter afternoon. Reach for the umbrella to start the day and dress comfortably as well.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door with most getting started in the upper 70s. Highs today due to the clouds and morning showers will be a bit muted. We’ll likely only reach the mid 80s for much of the day but could briefly top out in the upper 80s with a break in the rain in the afternoon.

An unsettled pattern settles in for the early week forecast. A stalled-out front in the Southeast will help generate lift with upper-level support from a broad troughing pattern across the Southeast. We’ll see this scenario of periods of showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday the front starts to dissipate. Daytime heating and the sea breeze will step in to generate some potential for afternoon showers or storms. But they’ll be mainly hit or miss and widely scattered into the mid to late week, mostly inland.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers and thunderstorms largely for the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy for the afternoon with only a slight chance for a stray storm. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled early week forecast with a more typical summery setup for the mid to late week.

